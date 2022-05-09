In Miami, Ferrari failed to convert an all-red front row won on Saturday into a victory on Sunday. In fact, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had to surrender to the supremacy of Max Verstappen, who was able with a perfect race to overtake both of the Cavallino cars on the track. Leclerc, who had slipped up to 8 seconds behind the Dutch driver, then had one last chance to overturn the situation thanks to the Safety Car entered the track in the final part of the race, after the accident between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly. The world leader thus found himself at the restart immediately behind the reigning champion, but with identical tires – hard – and with the same wear. A situation of equilibrium which, also thanks to the very high top speed of the Red Bull, did not allow the # 16 to attempt any attack.

After the race, questioned on the subject, Leclerc hypothesized that perhaps at a strategic level Ferrari could have tried something different, stopping him in the pits to mount other hard tires – there were no other compounds available – but at least new. THE radio messages between the Monegasque and his track engineer confirm that the discussion actually took place, but it was decided to leave the ’97 class driver out. In reality, the Cavallino was penalized above all by the timing.

The release of the Safety Car in fact followed a period of VSC. Ferrari could not have stopped Leclerc right away, because the Monegasque was between turns 3 and 4 at the time of the accident. By the time the ‘real’ safety car actually hit the track, it was already too late. When Leclerc passes into turn 17, in fact, the luminous panel still shows the word “VSC”. In turn 19, at the entrance to the pit lane, the writing has effectively become “SC”. But the times to react, both for the driver and for the team, would have been very limited. A timing problem which would seem to exonerate the red strategists of any responsibility in this case.

Ferrari: “VSC on the track. Watch out for debris ahead. They will be after turn 8. Stay to the right at the exit of turn 8, Norris is still on the left ”.

Ferrari: “We expect it to be a long VSC. Stay out. Stay out ”.

Leclerc: “Received”.

Ferrari: “The Safety Car comes out. Stay out, stay out “.

Leclerc: “How many laps are missing?”.

Ferrari: “There are 16 laps to go now”.

Leclerc: “Has anyone stopped behind?”.

Ferrari: “Now Perez is making the stop”.

Leclerc: “Where do we end up if we pit the next lap? It’s too late, isn’t it? “.

Ferrari: “Yes, we can’t stop at the next lap, it’s too late now”.

Ferrari: “We think these tires will be good for the restart”.