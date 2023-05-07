The trend of Miami Qualifiers it was rather surprising and it could not have been otherwise, given the peculiarity of the American track and the new asphalt which caused more than one problem for all the riders on the track due to its slipperiness. The losers in the hunt for pole position were the main candidates for the front row, i.e. Charles Leclerc, victim of his second off-track exit in two days at the same point on the circuit, and Max Verstappen, who made a mistake in his first attempt and was unable to make it one second for the red flag displayed following a colleague’s mistake.

The two rivals will therefore be called to a comeback race, respectively from the seventh and ninth spot of the grid. Who can rejoice is instead Sergio Perez, who hopes to add another solid brick to his good start to the championship. Below the press review of some Italian media, which have clearly focused on Leclerc and Ferrari.

The press release of qualifying in Miami

Leo Turrini on newspaper.net: “[…] If Perez also wins in Miami, perhaps, however unlikely, a Rosberg-style 2016 scenario could open up. […] Paragraph Leclerc. For me the boy is right to always try. He knows he doesn’t have a winning car on Sunday. What should he do? Manage anonymous placings? I’m sorry that some […] have not yet understood the inner malaise that tears Carletto apart“.

Fulvio Solms on Sports Courier: “Leclerc closes with a bang. The port is fake, but the fight between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc is real and ends badly for both […]. Fast yes, Leclerc, but at too high a price and giving the feeling of not having full confidence in the car. […] To take advantage of it was Perez, clumsy and foul, but in the end he found himself in the right place […] at the right time”.

Stefano Mancini on The print: “Leclerc disaster, wrong twice. But Verstappen also has to chase. First mistake: Charles Leclerc skidded into turn 16 and finished seventh. Frederic Vasseur shakes his head, perhaps it’s a premonition. The Monegasque driver takes to the track for his second attempt. This time he loses his car and crashes. His qualification ends there. And also that of Max Verstappen. […] The pole position, third of his career, goes to Sergio Perez, kissed by luck and recharged by the results: he has won two races and is threatening Verstappen’s dominance […]”

Alessandra Retico on The Republic: “Leclerc’s mistake mocks Verstappen. Perez is on pole. Very Hollywood qualifications, in Miami. Twists and sequins. The two contenders for the best lap eliminate themselves: Charles Leclerc hits the wall with the Ferrari and interrupts the show (he will start 7th). […] Celebrate the pole Sergio Perez, the second this year. […] Ferrari tries to shorten the gap. Leclerc called for a comeback: but if the SF-23 knows how to dictate its own law in qualifying, in the race pace it suffers from a disease still in the therapy phase. He fails to function at all heights from the ground and wears the tires more than the others. In America he wants to confirm himself as second force as in Baku. But Aston Martin will give Sainz a hard time. […] For Maranello, race for cover. New bottom, specific mono pylon wing, a revised diffuser and other minor adjustments brought to Miami. Will they be enough for the boarding?”.