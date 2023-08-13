Will Sainz-Ferrari continue?

The change at the top of the Ferrari wall has led to a change not only of men but also of ideas and approaches to the team concept. With Mattia Binotto the concept of first and second guide was very blurred: this was seen not only between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but also partially between the Monegasque and Sebastian Vettel, a relationship in which the hierarchies were only clear in 2019 (and not for the whole year). Frederic Vasseur, beyond the facade declarations, instead demonstrated a radically different approach on the track, preferring to focus on Leclerc and protecting the runner-up world champion from any attacks by Sainz from Canada onwards.

The Spaniard and the Monegasque have contracts that expire in 2024, but it is clear that they do not experience the approaching deadline in the same way. Leclerc has repeatedly reiterated that they see each other for a long time in Maranello and perceives the blind trust of the team, Sainz would like to stay but the latest episodes on the track could push him towards other shores. Yeah, but who would Smooth Operator? According to his colleague Leo Turrini, there are offers for the Spaniard, but none of these come from a top team: “Carlos legitimately is ambitious, he does not consider himself inferior to Leclerc. Certainly there is no shortage of offers, even if not from top teams at least so far“.

The scenarios for Sainz

A driver like Sainz does not leave Ferrari to work as second driver elsewhere, not even if they were prestigious teams. The Spaniard wants to feel at the center of the project: if he leaves it would not be for Red Bull and Mercedes, which have their present and future drivers in Max Verstappen and George Russell. Also to be ruled out is a return to McLaren, which has Lando Norris under contract until 2025 and has his back covered with Oscar Piastri. The projects awaiting final explosion remain, such as Aston Martin and Audi-Sauber. Hypothesis – the latter – that the contacts of dad Carlos could accelerate, but Sainz will think about it in the winter break: until the end of the season the priority is to “bring Ferrari back to the top“.

It’s 1-1 so far

Under Binotto’s management, the balance between the Spaniard and Leclerc was equal: the first season as teammates in Ferrari went to #55, very solid and certainly more continuous than the Monegasque, who nevertheless finished only behind him 5.5 points. In the year in which Ferrari produced a car capable of competing for the title – at least in the first part of the season – Leclerc adapted much better, managing to win in two of the first three championship rounds and finishing in second place in the World behind to Verstappen alone.