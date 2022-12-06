“The process to identify the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari begins now, which should end in the new year“. Thus Scuderia Ferrari concluded the official note which exactly one week ago determined the resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari. Binotto on paper had the contract expiring at the end of 2023, but the fact that he did not feel the full trust of his superiors – the managing director Benedetto Vigna and the president John Elkann – pushed the now former number one of the Scuderia’s wall of Maranello to resign.

The Prancing Horse has not yet defined who will be Binotto’s successor at the helm of the Gestione Sportiva, a process made not easy by the fact that the engineer from Reggio himself has not cultivated an heir, also reviewing the technical organization chart which currently does not even include the figure of a technical director, a role that Binotto occupied before becoming team principal combining the two charges until the reorganization that divided the technical management into different areas, each of which with a manager.

Leo Turrini, present last Sunday at the meeting ‘The Drake. Stories of circuits, races and icons’ which took place at the headquarters of the Dino Zoli Foundation in Forlì, underlined his concern for what appears to be a rather distracted management of the fate of the Scuderia Ferrari by the management: “We are just a few days away from the end of the year and Ferrari still doesn’t have a head of the racing department or even a technical director. The sense of careless management is very worrying and dangerousbecause those who work in the company need to be encouraged”.

Regarding the resignation of Binotto Turrini he added: “Binotto’s farewell is just another link in a chain that unfortunately began to be forged a long time ago. In the present I am worried, why I don’t have the feeling that the relative majority shareholder is aware of what the Ferrari brand really means and why it is so popular and loved all over the world. In fact, Ferrari is not a company that only produces beautiful cars, with sensational profits, but it is a feeling, and it is unique because it has participated in car competitions since it has existed. And this value seems to have been lost. Now I see only confusion, a strategic vision is needed”.