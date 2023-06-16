In the Pirelli tests on the 2024 tyres, the technicians tried some variations in the suspension settings, especially the rear one. A nice balance would emerge that you want to experience in Montreal

Paolo Filisetti – Montreal (Canada)

Perhaps there is a way out at the end of the tunnel and Ferrari will try to find out this weekend in Montreal, on the circuit named after the legend Gilles Villeneuve. The eighth race of 2023 is already an exam without appeal for the Cavallino, fresh from yet another disappointment suffered at Montmelò, where an important package of updates had been introduced which however did not improve the performance of the car, which is always inconsistent in terms of performance. The innovations concerned above all the bodywork, with sides similar in concept to those of the rival Red Bull. The fact that they did not express the potential expected by the engineers after the simulations carried out in Maranello could lead one to think of a wrong development direction or the confirmation that the SF-23 is a single-seater with a very narrow usage "window" to be exploited.

adjustments — In reality, during the two days of Pirelli testing for the 2024 specification tyres, which will be adopted starting from the British GP at Silverstone, a series of data emerged which heartened the red’s technicians, eager to verify them at Montreal. During these tests at Montmelò, the day after the Spanish GP, two types of set-up were tested. One followed the one adopted on the race weekend, to have a basis for evaluating the tyres. Another one, on the other hand, had some variations in the suspension settings, especially the rear one. And it would have emerged that the car’s behavior was much better with the set-up changes made on the second day of testing, resulting in a more effective dynamic balance of the car (with the same aerodynamic adjustments).

caution — Charles Leclerc remained very cautious yesterday. "We don't have major evolutions for Canada. So let's not expect miracles. Even if in Spain we understood something that should help us," said the Monegasque driver. From rumors, it appears that the new aerodynamics introduced by Ferrari at Montmelò have led to a different distribution of the aerodynamic load on the car. As a result, the response of the suspension will have to be modified. The sensitivity to variations in height from the ground would have made the single-seater unpredictable in the middle of the corner, with a marked instability of the rear axle, suffered above all by Leclerc. "I've never experienced such a sensation – assures Charles – and yet we haven't found any failures on the machine".

fruits — Sainz had fewer problems, finishing fifth. "I am confident that in Canada we will see the fruits of what we have brought to Spain," says Carlos. "I expect more fight with Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes." The Montreal circuit, built on the island of Notre Dame, has similar characteristics to Baku, the track where the red did best this year. A very long straight and lots of braking and acceleration, with no leaning corners. It is therefore an ideal test bed. This GP will be a litmus test of the project. If the SF-23 proves to be competitive, it will make sense to continue the aerodynamic development program, which is due to conclude in Belgium at the end of July. Otherwise, it will be better to change course, after Silverstone, and concentrate on the 2024 car, using the current one as a laboratory for experiments in view of next year.