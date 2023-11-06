“Why am I so unlucky?”

Charles Leclerc On Friday he did a great job bringing his Ferrari to the front row in Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Monegasque’s excellent performance led the Maranello Scuderia to sacrifice Sprint to put Leclerc in a position to be able to use the best sets of tires in Sunday’s Grand Prix, but the Ferrari driver was not even able to start. In fact, during the formation lap, Leclerc found himself with the rear wheels blocked and the engine turned off in Turn 6, the Ferradura, the same one where a year ago he ended up spinning due to contact with Lando Norris. Over the radio, the class of 1997 let off steam by repeating it twice “why am I so unlucky“. We have analyzed telemetry in hand what happened to Leclerc, but only in Maranello will it emerge exactly what the dynamic was that knocked out the SF-23 number #16.

“Qualified explanations will certainly arrive as to why Carletto was eliminated in Brazil even before the start – writes Leo Turrini on Il Resto del Carlino – However now there is a human case here, net of technological interpretations. Leclerc is much loved by Cavallino fans. Ordinary people love him because he has learned to appreciate their courage, even heartbreaking, in tremendously difficult years for the Lady in Red. It hurts my heart to hear him even hypothesize a pilgrimage to Lourdes. Leclerc damnably needs a result, psychological support, a caress of fate. Formula One drivers travel at three hundred an hour, but they are not robots. In the background, the shadows of Chris Amon and Jean Alesi stand out: valiant thrill-seeking heroes painted in red, but never blessed by fate.”

“Losing hydraulics means brake, steering and engine problems. What if it happened two minutes later during the race? The possibility gives shivers – say the columns de The print in the article by Stefano Mancini entitled ‘Ferrari: there is no limit to the troubles’ – It is the second time in this unfortunate season that Ferrari appears on the starting grid with only one single-seater. It had already happened in Qatar, where Carlos Sainz remained in the pits due to a fuel tank problem. Another painful precedent is the pole position in Monte Carlo in 2021: Ferrari did not notice that the car had suffered damage to a driveshaft during qualifying. Invoking bad luck as Leclerc does is humanly understandable, but unacceptable from a technical point of view. In both cases, parts designed and built to work on a Formula 1 broke.

Republic instead he recalls the training lap at Imola in 1991 when Alain Prost ended up on the grass in the rain: “Purification is necessary – the incipit of the report by Paolo Rossi – Objectively, we had never seen a driver crash on the formation lap. Or rather: to find someone who left the track before starting you have to go back to thirty-two years ago, Imola 1991, with Alain Prost and Gerhard Berger off the track on the reconnaissance lap due to pouring rain. In Monte Carlo in 2021 Leclerc himself had gearbox problems that prevented him from starting from pole. At the end of the season he really gets an extra grand prix: a Monte Carlo-Lourdes with pit stops in Montpellier and Toulouse. And perhaps 2024 will have another course. There are symbolic moments, and this image of San Paolo will not help the memory of this season for the Maranello team.”