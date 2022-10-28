After the Coppa Shell, it was the turn of the protagonists of the Pirelli Trophy of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, who took part in the first official practice session of the final round of Imola, sharing the track also with the protagonists of the Asia Pacific series.

At the end of a session briefly interrupted by the presence of gravel on the track at Rivazza, the Frenchman Thomas Neubauer, arrived on the banks of the Santerno without any ambitions in the classification, but still able to print a time of 1’42 “311 that placed him at the top of the timesheet for this Q1.

Thanks to this performance, he managed to get 333 thousandths off the closest of his rivals, the Italian Eliseo Donno, who in turn had a very good lap. The second row of the grid of this afternoon’s race will then be the “heavy” ones, because to divide it will be the 2022 champion Doriane Pin, who has already closed the accounts in the previous stage at Mugello, and the reigning world champion Luka Nurmi, both detached by just under half a second.

The Finn must try to keep alive the hope of finishing as European vice-champion, even if it will not be easy, because he showed up at Imola with 25 points to recover from John Wartique and the Belgian will start right behind him, despite having collected a delay of 1 “2 from the pole.

# 4 Christian Brunsborg, Formula Racing Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

It must also be said that the top five have taken off a great satisfaction, because they have all been able to get behind the former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil, credited with the sixth time. Behind him, the fight for pole in the AM class was very hot, in which the Dane Christian Brunsborg won it by a handful of thousandths on Marco Pulcini. 11th time instead for the champion Ange Barde.

The performance of the Japanese Nobuhiro Imada was interesting, who with the tenth time overall, also behind Max Mugelli, went to earn pole position among the protagonists of the Asia Pacific Challenge. The gap trimmed to second among the Asian riders, Yudai Uchida, 19th overall, was in fact 1 “2.

In the Asian Shell Cup, the pole position was signed by Kanji Yagura with a 1’46 “352 which earned him the 22nd position overall, but above all it allowed him to reduce the gap in the standings to the leader Kazuyuki to 18 points Yamaguchi In the Coppa Shell AM pole for Baby Kei, who continues his moment of great form after the double scored in the last act at Mugello.

FERRARI CHALLENGE – Imola: Q1 Trofeo Pirelli EU and APAC