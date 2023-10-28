The most awaited qualifying of today, completely dedicated to the official tests that outlined the starting grids of the Ferrari World Finals scheduled for tomorrow, had the drivers of the Trofeo Pirelli and Pirelli AM as protagonists.

Expectations were very high due to the excellent level of the drivers that compose it, but Eliseo Donno, already Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2023 champion, decided to give a sign of his talent by signing an amazing lap that projects him to the Superpole with the best absolute time.

The Italian driver of the Radicci Automobili team stopped the clock in 1’49″775, the only one to break the 1’50” barrier. But this is not the only data that proves Donno’s superiority, but rather the gap he inflicted on the first of his pursuers, the usual Thomas Fleming, who placed second at 1″024.

Over a second between the poleman and the first of his rivals. An exceptional performance from the young driver who also raced in the Italian GT, which makes him the natural favorite for overall success in the class tomorrow.

Fleming, however, during the two heats held in recent days at Mugello showed that he can be a tough nut to crack in the race, so the race will probably keep everyone glued to the screen to understand who will come out on top between the two great contenders .

The experienced and always fast Adrian Sutil cannot be excluded from the fight between the two young rebels. The German, a former Formula 1 driver, finished third, but only 46 thousandths behind Fleming who preceded him. Matt Kurzejewski was slightly further behind in the 488 Challenge Evo of the Ferrari Beverly Hills team. 1″3 is the gap that separates him from Donno.

Behind the driver of car number 211, the gaps became progressively wider. Suffice it to note that of Szymon Ladniak, 1″7, and the almost 2 seconds suffered by Bence Valint and Roberto Perrina, authors of an excellent race yesterday in Race 2 in the Ferrari Challenge North America.

Of note is Brian Cook’s pole in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class. The Ferrari of Seattle driver placed the wheels ahead of Yudai Uchida by a few thousandths, but Franz Engstler, third at half a second, also seems to be in the mix to do well tomorrow.