Ferrari smashes Le Mans

For 50 years the Ferrari he did not race in the top class of the WEC at Le Mans and since 58 he has not won the most famous endurance race in the world in the premier class. The 499P, a Hypercar officially presented only last October, knocked out Toyota – dominator at Le Mans in the last 5 editions – at the first attempt, giving John Elkann and not only immense joy.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi masterfully drove the 499P #51 in a 24-hour race that recorded the whole range of possible contingencies, including a downpour of torrential rain in one of the worst possible spots, namely the fast Porsche corners in succession. During the night Alessandro Pier Guidi also made a mistake at the first Hunaudières chicane and then about a minute was lost in the pits in the morning to restart the engine. The pace of the 499P, however, was unsustainable for the Toyota forced to make an error at the end by Arnage under braking when the Japanese Hirakawa was at the wheel.

Piero Ferrari is a child again

“I am as happy as when I was a child, this feat gave me back the emotions of childhood – he told The Rest of the Pug a moved Peter Ferrarithe son of the Drake – I was four when Dad’s car first won the French marathon. There was still no television in Italy, my mother Lina and I listened to the radio to receive information on the progress of the race. It was a constant anxiety”.

Piero Ferrari underlined the foresight of the president John Elkann and the skill of the working group headed by Antonello Coletta: “President Elkann accepted an exciting challenge with foresight – he added – the result was not obvious and I am proud of the whole group that worked on the project. Antonello Coletta is a Ferrari man, he has pushed everyone to believe in the goodness of projects“.