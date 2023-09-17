First victory

The curse is broken. Ferrari returned to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore more than a year after the last time. The last success was achieved in the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix by Charles Leclerc. This time, however, it was Carlos Sainz who climbed to the top step of the podium, thus interrupting Max Verstappen’s streak of 10 consecutive victories. The Spaniard was the author of a splendid race, perfectly managed from a tactical point of view.

The President speaks

The Spaniard’s performance was obviously welcomed with enormous joy by all the leaders of the Prancing Horse. The triumph in Singapore was also applauded by the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, who expressed his satisfaction in a short statement. “We are very happy with today’s victory – declared Maranello’s top manager – congratulations to the entire Ferrari team on the track and in Maranello, starting with Carlos who was very fast all weekend“.

Vasseur’s analysis

Sainz completed a weekend in the best possible way which led him to lead two out of three free practice sessions, qualifying and above all the race on Sunday. Obviously, those of Elkann were also added to Elkann’s statements team principal Frederic Vasseurto his first career success as Ferrari team principal: “I’m proud of what the team did this weekend – declared Vasseur – all the kids were great. We knew we had progressed but here in Singapore we managed to fully maximize the potential of the SF-23 thanks also to the great work done in Maranello. We had already shown ourselves to be competitive in qualifying and today we were competitive in the race too. Carlos was the author of a masterful race in which he always seemed to have the situation under control, even in the final laps when he was intelligent enough to offer DRS to Norris, to defend himself from Russell.”.

“Only the traffic in the pitlane prevented Charles from taking home a more than probable podium – added Vasseur – we are happy to be the first capable of interrupting Red Bull’s victorious streak and we are holding onto the points collected, which allows us to keep the fight for second position among the manufacturers alive. Now Suzuka awaits us, a completely different track, on which we will give our all to prolong this positive moment for the team“.