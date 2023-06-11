Ferrari apotheosis at Le Mans

It is one of those days that we will remember for a long time. TO Le Mans there was an appointment with history, and there Ferrari she arrived there not only with the most elegant dress, the beautiful 499P, but with the hungriest eyes. Foil and saber, like that of Alessandro Pier Guidi, sensational in remounting 45″ to Ryo Hirakawa at dawn. Or like that of James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, very good at stretching, managing, forcing the rulers of the last few editions to take strategic risks and on the track.

However, every attempt by Toyota was rejected to the sender: today was the day of Ferrari #51, the dominator in the race and which would have taken off even further without some unfortunate circumstances.

Vigna’s words

In the Centenary edition, Ferrari achieved its tenth overall victory, after an absence of 50 years in the top class. A curious combination of rounded numbers that tempts statisticians and fatalists. And that sends Benedict into ecstasy Vineyard: “An incredible success. There were few people here at Le Mans but many contributed, demonstrating once again that Ferrari is one and that we make unrivaled machines. It is a unique car. The next target? Keep winning“, these are his words to our Carlo Platella.

What a shame about the #50

The words of the CEO of Ferrari find even more foundation when one thinks of car number 50. It is clear, the cover is entirely for the #51, but the twin deserves an honorable mention. After giving Ferrari pole again after 50 years (speaking of round figures), the car driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen finished fifth in the race five laps down. Fault of a stone that caused the radiator of the hybrid system to break. Without this misfortune, it could have been a double: but sometimes the cakes are delicious even without the icing.