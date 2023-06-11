Le Mans is tinged with Ferrari red

There was a moment when the victory of the Ferrari in the Le Mans centenary was totally questioned: when Alessandro Pier Guidi he ran into a slow zone which forced him to engage the limiter at 80 km/h, while the #8 Toyota driven by Ryo Hirakawa had already passed the accident zone at full speed. At that juncture, Ferrari ended up 45 seconds behind its rivals, and it was easy to give in to despair. Not if your name is Pier Guidi, though.

The Alexandrian entered the mode hammer time and tenth out of tenth – sometimes second out of second – he made up the whole gap, handing James Calado a car that was once again glued to the Toyota (actually overtaking even took place in the pits). Heavy foot and engineer’s mind, Pier Guidi then remained very cold at the start of the next stint, restarting the 499P’s hybrid system and losing as little time as possible, before overtaking Sebastien Buemi on the track.

The words of Pier Guidi

“It was exciting. Of course, sometimes it’s even better to have a bigger gap (laughs, ed), but I know that we and they were very competitive, in the end they are still the best in the Hypercar category, we are only rookies, but we are growing. The comeback? I was very close and was unlucky with the slow zone, they only found green and we only found yellow. We lost about 40 seconds and at that point there wasn’t much to do, it was just to push and close the gap. And that’s what I did. I saw that I was also able to recover quite quickly and this also gives you confidence. If you push and see that the gap doesn’t decrease, it’s not so nice“, this is Pier Guidi’s comment to our Carlo Platella.

“I didn’t expect the victory, maybe I didn’t even want to think about it for superstition. In my opinion it’s an incredible achievement, both for me and for Ferrari. Of course that was our goal, but hitting it first time was something we didn’t believe in. Ferdinando Cannizzo told us before leaving that we had already done a lot, and that everything that would come would be something more. This is how we lived it: we proved to be fast and competitive, we knew it would be difficult to resist 24 hours with a rival like Toyota, but we didn’t set ourselves any limits and we succeeded“.