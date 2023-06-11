Le Mans, Ferrari triumph in the Centenary edition

In the irrepressible Ferrari red Sunday there is glory also for Antonio Giovinazzi. A driver who doesn’t talk about revenge, despite having every right to take it upon himself for how he was treated in 2021 by Formula 1 and his old team, which put him on foot without even being able to find a congenial accommodation. The adventure in Formula E – perhaps a stopgap – was not satisfactory for the Apulian, whose career really risked finding itself at a dead end. And instead, after years of sacrifices, the 1997 class is repaid and with very high interest: the triumph in the Le Mans of the Centenary, arrived together with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, in the year of Ferrari’s return to the top-class.

Giovinazzi’s words

“It was tough, with a lot of thrills and difficult conditions. We have to be proud, this team wasn’t here last year and now we have won Le Mans. The key was to not make mistakes in the mixed conditions and to stay calm. If it’s my revenge after the adventure in Formula 1? No me I haven’t been on the podium or won since 2016. Doing it here was exciting“, commented the former Alfa Romeo driver to the microphones of our Carlo Platella. “The #50? Too bad, it could have been a one-two, he was as fast as us. Now there is Monzawe run in front of our fans, we try to make them proud with a shotgun. We were fast right from the first qualifying, we lacked experience and race and tire management. The fact that Le Mans isn’t very abrasive helped us here, but it’s one thing to manage six hours, another to manage 24. We were perfect, I still haven’t realized what we’ve done“.

“I cried”

“I’m not hiding, I cried, there are so many sacrifices behind so many disappointing years. But in the end just believe it, I have always believed in my talent and in my team. We put the car on track in July 2022, we just have to be proud. We have a lot of work to do, but we have put in an important first step. Were we expecting it? I’ve always said it: we must always believe in it. We knew we had a fast car, we saw it right from the first qualifying of the first race of the year“.

“Reliability was what concerned us the most, also because 24 hours is a very long time. But reliability and luck were on our side, we didn’t make a mistake either as riders or as a team, and we won. The most difficult moment was the first stint, I was on slicks and I found myself with a downpour in the last sector, it was really difficult to manage the situation. I knew at that moment it was important not to make mistakes and to stay calm, but it was easy to make mistakes, with slicks it was difficult to keep the car on track. Alessandro also had the same situation, we were good at managing everything, I’m happy with what we did“.