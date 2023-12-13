Registration for the event was officially opened from 12pm yesterday, Tuesday 12 December Ferrari Tribute 1000 Migliawhich from 11 to 15 June next year will take over 100 Prancing Horse cars around Italy, precisely from Brescia to Rome and back, alongside the 1000 Miglia 2024. You have two months to proceed with registration: the deadline for completing the registration process has been set at 4pm on Monday 12 February next year.

Departure, stages and arrival

The “inaugural” script will be the same as the last edition of the event: translated, the first 40 crews those registered with the GOLD formula will have the opportunity to participate in a training day scheduled for Monday 10 June, to learn the techniques of Italian regularity races or perfect their preparation. However, the venue for the training and departure the following day, 11 June, will be different: in 2024 it will in fact be the Lake Iseo to host the crews in the first days, with subsequent stage finishes in Turin, Lucca, Rome and Bologna before closing with the return to Brescia on Saturday 15 June.

Info and costs

It is important to point out that registration for the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia can only be done onlineby registering or logging in tothe Reserved Area on the site 1000miglia.it. All general information for competitors and those relating to costs and registration fees are available for consultation here.