Le Mans, what a wait for Ferrari in the top class

The history of motorsport is made up of names, cars and brands that have played a leading role on the stages most loved by the public. Ferraris and Le Mans represent the apex of a common thread that unites again in the top class of endurance racing after half a century, with the Prancing Horse at the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the Centenary with two 499Ps. At the event, which represents the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC 2023, the manufacturer founded in 1947 by Enzo Ferrari presents itself with the crew of Hypercar number 50, made up of Antonio FireMiguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsenand with his Ferrari – AF Corse team mates who share the car with the number 51 on the livery, Alessandro Pier do you driveJames Calado and Anthony Giovinazzi.

The race of races

The event that takes place on the French circuit of La Sarthe, 13.626 kilometers and 38 bends that belong to the motoring legend, is at the center of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season. After the debut with pole position at Sebring, and the rounds at Portimão and Spa-Francorchamps, a triptych of races concluded with as many podiums and the awareness of being able to count on a reliable and competitive car, Ferrari arrives in France with the aim of continue along a positive path up to now, with results that have made it possible to reach and go beyond the objectives set, continuing to gain experience as a team in the debut season with the Hypercar. The Maranello company is second in the Constructors’ standings, with a gap of 33 points over Toyota, on the eve of the most important event also in terms of points awarded, equal to 50 for the car that crosses the finish line first.

After the test day on Sunday 4 June, with two free practice sessions, Wednesday 7 June is scheduled for free practice 1 from 2 pm, qualifying from 7 pm and a second free practice session from 10 pm. Thursday 8 after free practice 3, from 3 pm, the eight fastest cars in qualifying will participate in the Hyperpole from 8 pm; the day will end with the fourth free practice session from 10pm. The 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will start at 4pm on Saturday 10 June, can be followed live from the drivers’ perspective on Ferrari’s YouTube channel, thanks to the on-board cameras available for both 499Ps. Ferrari fans will also be able to follow the race, benefiting from the initiatives promoted by the Ferrari Museum in Maranello with packages for the public which add to the traditional activities the possibility of watching the race live – from the start until midnight on Saturday 10, and from 9 at the checkered flag on Sunday 11 June. Details on the ferrari.com/it-IT/museums website. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is also synonymous with all-round community and excitement. That’s why Ferrari offers its passionate customers various initiatives to follow the race and experience a day of pure adrenaline. For the occasion, the entire network of European dealerships will open their doors to their loyal customers for a 24-hour event, during which they will be able to follow the race within the Ferraristi community, enjoying the dedicated entertainment offered by the dealerships.

The technique

The engine of every racing car is the element capable of arousing the greatest fascination among enthusiasts. The hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari 499P, the Le Mans Hypercar of the Prancing Horse, is no exception, which exploits innovative technologies to obtain the best performance from the combination of a thermal engine and an ERS electric unit. The latter is located on the front axle and allows the Hypercar to benefit from 4WD all-wheel drive in the situations envisaged by the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship regulations.

History

A race that is part of the collective imagination of endurance racing, an event in which pages of history have been written where competitive competition intertwines with the epic, the exploits of the drivers and the resistance of the cars give shape to the myth. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is much more than a simple endurance race, it has been a concentration of emotions since 1923, the year of the first edition. A long history in which Ferrari has collected nine overall successes and 29 class victories: a prestigious palmares for the Prancing Horse, which returns to the top class of the FIA ​​WEC after half a century, presenting itself with two crews on 499Ps at the start of the most important race of the season.

Cole’s words

“Being at the start of the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans is the starting point of a projectsupported by the whole company, which sees Ferrari return to the premier class after half a century“, commented the Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti Antonello Coletta. “The past few months have seen our entire team working hard in anticipation of this appointment which has finally arrived. Now is the time to take our 499P to the track on the circuit which, more than any other in the world, represents theessence of endurance racing. After the first three positive races in the FIA ​​WEC 2023, where our Hypercars proved to be reliable and competitive, we maintain a humble approach, knowing the level of our competitors well, but we go to the 24 Hours with the ambition of win a place on the podium. The team spirit, riders and the whole team that has characterized us since the early stages of this project, also gives us confidence for the historic appointment of Le Mans 2023“.

Cannizzo’s words

“Only a few months ago this appointment seemed so far away and instead in the blink of an eye we are on the eve of the most followed and awaited race in the world of endurance racing“, added the Head of Endurance Race Cars Ferdinando Cannizzo. “For us, the 24 Hours of Le Mans will have a special flavor given that we return to the premier category 50 years after our last participation and we do so on the occasion of the centenary of this historic competition. We approached the preparation for this 24 Hours, the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC, with our usual humility, confidants of be able to have a good race thanks to the commitment and efforts made by the whole team, despite the little experience accumulated up to now by the car and the team. We have carefully reviewed all the races held so far, trying to learn from the mistakes made, identifying and working on areas for improvement, evaluating setup and strategies on the simulator. In this race, reliability will be a crucial aspect, especially for us, and we will have to pay close attention to all the details in preparing the 499P for the race. It’s been months of really intense work and now we can’t wait to leave“.