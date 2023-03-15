Ferrari, Gedda to restart

After a complex start to the season, with a retirement and a fourth place, Ferrari is looking for itself on a track that could give it some satisfaction. Of course, even the weekend in Jeddah didn’t start in the best way, because Charles Leclerc is sure he will pay a penalty of at least ten positions on the starting grid for unlatching the third control unit (against the two envisaged by the regulation for the whole year) and could even suffer 20 if a new battery were to be introduced.

Togninalli’s words

However, the Saudi track is a track that theoretically favors the power of the Ferrari engine and overtaking in general, being very fast. Will these factors be enough to bring a Ferrari back to at least the podium? We’ll find out in a few days. Meanwhile, the Maranello team presented the weekend with the words of the chief track engineer Matteo Togninalli: “On street circuits the driver variable is even more important than on the classic permanent tracks. For our part, we have to provide Charles and Carlos with a single-seater with constant behaviour, because they must be in a position to get as close as possible to the walls, maintaining a regular pace over the lap without ever being at risk of damaging the car. Overtaking is relatively easy on this track, therefore we will focus more on race paceeven more so with Charles given the penalty, but we won’t neglect qualifying because to have full confidence with the single-seater, the drivers must have the opportunity to try it even pushing to the maximum“.

Jeddah, Safety Car track

“If we prepared on the interruptions of the race? This aspect is more related to GP management than to preparation. As a team we study how to handle all situations that may arise. We rely heavily on statistics in doing this, and the data here tells us that there is a large frequency of race suspensions or takedowns that we need to account for. It is essential not to be taken by surprise by possible scenariosbecause knowing how to react can make the difference and it is therefore important to be as prepared as possible”.