After the third place recovered by Charles Leclerc in Austin and the bitter retirement of Carlos Sainz, who in Texas had also conquered his third pole position of the season, the Cavallino team is preparing to experience the trip to Mexico City. On the legendary circuit dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers in which – since the track returned to be part of the world calendar in 2015 – the Ferrari has never managed to win yet, the Italian team’s goal will be to try to undermine a Red Bull that has returned from eight consecutive victories. The track of the Mexican capital, however, has peculiar characteristics. The first is that of altitude, which makes it particularly difficult for the teams to manage the reliability of the cars, certainly not accustomed to working at over 2,240 meters above sea level.

“The reduction in air density, due to the significant altitude of the track, constitutes one of the biggest technical challenges of the season for the teams. – has explained Thomas Bouchèhead of the aerodynamic department of Ferrari – the aerodynamic forces are considerably reduced and for this reason we find ourselves with load values ​​comparable to those of Monza despite the use of the Monaco configuration. The turbo engines are less conditioned than the old naturally aspirated engines and this means that acceleration and top speed are among the highest of the season. This framework brings with it some not indifferent pitfalls for engine and brake cooling. The current Formula 1 cars have not been designed and optimized to run in such particular conditions, which is why all parameters will be continuously curated and analyzed throughout the weekend. The thin air could also affect wheel-to-wheel duels – concluded Bouchè – because those who chase could soon find themselves in difficulty due to the fact of driving in the dirty air of the car in front of them“.