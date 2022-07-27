Mattia Binotto after the unfortunate weekend of the French GP he said it clearly, explicitly and not otherwise interpretable: “Our goal in Budapest will not be victory, but a double ”. Rather strong words for a team principal who usually makes calmness one of his main qualities. Everyone in the paddock, including the Red Bull men, realized that Ferrari is the best car at this stage of the championship.

Unfortunately, however, reliability problems, errors in strategies, and some carelessness of the two drivers caused the red to plunge 82 points away from the top of the constructors’ standings, with Charles Leclerc falling to 63 points behind Max Verstappen. The tortuous route of theHungaroring however, it seems to be done right to enhance the qualities of the F1-75, very fast especially in slow corners and capable of providing a peak of performance in qualifying. A perfect combination for Budapest, as the Hungarian circuit is known to be one of the least comfortable tracks on the entire calendar when it comes to overtaking.

It is foreseeable that the result on Saturday will be an anticipation of what will be seen in the race on Sunday and this makes Ferrari the big weekend favorite. The strategist of the red wall, therefore, confirmed Binotto’s ambitions, Iñaki Rueda. The Spanish engineer has in fact explained, through the official channels of Maranello, the plan for next weekend: “In Hungary there is a track where overcoming is very difficult – said Rueda – and we know we have a very strong car, especially in qualifying. So we want to occupy the entire front row in qualifyingso as to make a double in the race on Sunday“.