Charles Leclerc he had set the goal for 2022 at five wins, a loot that on paper would also have potentially allowed him to fight for the conquest of the world title in the event of a balanced championship with more than two contenders for the title. The Monegasque has stopped at 3 for now, but has not won since 10 July and Red Bull in this season finale has broken the competition especially in the management of the tires in the race with Mercedes that has become threatening towards Ferrari in terms of performance on the race pace.

Max Verstappen won 14 races setting the all-time record for victories in a single season and defended number # 1 on his RB18 well in advance by celebrating his second world title in Japan at Suzuka with four races still to be played. The Dutchman was the dominator of the season, who nevertheless started in the clear sign of Leclerc and Ferrari, winners in Bahrain and Australia in the face of two technical knockouts by Verstappen when the latter was still unable to fight for victory.

Then problems of reliability emerged, bad decisions at the wall and some mistakes by Leclerc. President John Elkann has’ promised ‘a Drivers title and a Constructors’ title by 2026, Leclerc thinks like this: “The president is realistic, I am impatient. I will do everything to win as soon as possible starting next year“the words of the Monegasque interviewed by The print. The 1997 class does not want to dismiss a season as negative, which in any case was a rebirth for Ferrari: “Three wins and nine pole positions, thinking about where we came from, represent a big step forward. We have to grow further, especially in terms of race performance ”.

In fact, in the letter to Santa Claus, Leclerc no longer asks for reliability for 2023, also because it is from Baku that his F1-75 # 16 is not forced to surrender before the checkered flag. Now the priority for Ferrari is tire management in the race: “I would need a kinder car with the tires in the race“Leclerc pointed out.