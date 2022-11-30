In a few months the first SUV in Ferrari history He has gone out of stock. The long wait for the arrival of the Thoroughbred was met by a veritable boom in orders, with the entire two-year run sould out fast. In fact, the Maranello house has set up a temporary one stop orders.

Ferrari Purosangue sales stop

The expectation and exclusivity of the Ferrari Purosangue has led to a long waiting listsubscribed mainly by existing Ferrari customers, who were obviously given priority.

All production of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV has been sold out

The Maranello brand limited the production of its first SUV to 20% of its capacity: for every 5 Ferraris sold, one was a Purosangue SUV. The forecast of approx 2,000 units produced per year

Ferrari Purosangue new orders

For the next two years it will be impossible to buy the Ferrari Purosangue, due to a temporary stop to orders. Its limited production helps to increase the exclusivity of the model.

The cockpit of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Now the Maranello house will prepare one new waiting list to sign future purchase orders and start the second phase of production of its first ever SUV. The list price in Italy of the Ferrari Purosangue starts from 390,000 euros.

Photo Ferrari Thoroughbred

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Ferrari Thoroughbred features

👉 Ferrari Thoroughbred technical sheet

👉 All the news about FERRARI

👉 FERRARI price list 👉 Ads used FERRARI

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK