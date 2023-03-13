The Ferrari that wasn’t there, the Ferrari like no other. Thoroughbred Ferrari has left its mark since its debut, with the Maranello car manufacturer refusing any categorization and above all the SUV tag, three letters which when brought close to the name of a Prancing Horse car made many enthusiasts’ skin crawl. Yet the first high-wheeled model of the Modena brand (here the complete road test) is not only a “breaking” raised supercar compared to the past but is as much a Ferrari as are other models of the Maranello brand.

Ferrari Thoroughbred, wind of change

Change is always complicated to manage but above all to digest for those who are on the other side, perhaps behind the wheel or in any case giving judgment on the choices made by the car manufacturer which often represents the absolute point of reference in terms of performance and blazon. A forbidden dream for many, a habit for some, a wedding ring for others. Nevertheless Ferrari Purosangue is not so different from the latest cars designed by the Centro Stile and put on the road by Maranello technicians: it has greater ground clearance, four doors and four independent seats, but it also has characteristics that make it a true Red. With due proportions, mind you, but in spite of the tonnage and weight that is certainly higher than the average of Maranello supercars, the Purosangue also has every right to join the family of the Modena brand. A different Ferrari for different Ferraristi often repeat the men in red, emphasizing how times change and also customers, who have different needs. A catchphrase? Maybe but sales for now seem to be doing nothing but agree with Cavallino that until 2024 he will only have to worry about producing Purosangue Ferraris that have already been sold. A clear signal, the high-wheeled Red is liked a lot.

Change not to change, with the V12

Overcoming the obstacle of the first Sport Utility is a bit like having passed the step of the first hybrid or the first plug-in hybrid. With the SF90 Stradale for example, 1,000 HP of overall power thanks to the V8 and three electric motors, nobody made such a fuss and even if they are two very different cars, this means that in Maranello they have broad shoulders to pass this moment too. And then there is also another element that Ferrari Purosangue carries under the skin and which makes this model a true supercar, albeit with high wheels: the V12, the symbolic power unit of the Maranello creations which also knows how to sing on this car, well and with a full voice. 725 HP already make it a model far above the competition. And above all they make Purosangue a real Ferrari. Because with this model everything changes and basically, nothing changes.