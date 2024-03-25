.

.

First hot reaction? It's a shame about that brake that got Verstappen into trouble, because on Sunday at least one Ferrari would have ended up in front of him anyway. The race pace of the Reds was too superior with the same tire exploitation. The proof comes from Perez: as soon as his partner stopped, the Mexican threw himself on his stomach, with the inevitable result of finishing almost a minute behind the Cavallino two.

Is it true glory? Yes: zero doubts.

Is it history? It's too early to say, Red Bull's store of technical and managerial value is immense, and it won't take long to get the scales back into balance. But one thing is certain: if Carlos' victory in Singapore was achieved (also) thanks to the unfortunate weekend of the Anglo-Austrian team, this time it cannot be said that Horner's men made errors of interpretation. Verstappen's missile had already not been a missile on Friday and all of Saturday morning. Then Max made a difference in qualifying, with his absolute and relentless value. But in the end, over the course of a very long race, Ferrari was the fastest overall on the track.

Fast and predictable, easy to interpret, reliable. Two weeks ago we were already saying that this is the result of the Vasseur Method. Small steps, which touch everything, which reduce the weak points until they are abolished. Now that Method has really turned red: it envelops pilots (Sainz heroic, 16 days away from the operating table in Jeddah; Leclerc sincere in giving credit to his teammate). It envelops the team, the rear, the company.

Melbourne 2024: an imperious red double, which was missing from Bahrain two years ago. It's too early to rejoice, it must be repeated and repeated. But this is the way.