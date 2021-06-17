Ferrari, after showing great potential on the city tracks, is looking for confirmation on the fast ones: the calendar proposes first the Paul Ricard and then in a consecutive sequence of three GPs, two appointments at the Red Bull Ring.

The Cavallino team has no plans for major evolutions of the SF21 (a package is expected for the British GP at Silverstone), but this does not mean that the technicians headed by Enrico Cardile have not planned updates on the Red to adapt it to the characteristics of the track.

The front wing has been revised in some details: obviously compared to the version used in Monaco, from maximum downforce, the last additional flap has been downloaded as indicated by the yellow arrows, but the most important innovative aspect is certainly the eye-catching ” curl “which is observed on the outside of the side bulkhead.

From the image of Giorgio Piola it is observed that the small straight sidewalk that separated the strip from the arched area has disappeared, because the air channel has been considerably widened with a different flow rate.

The Scuderia also at Castellet has the ambition to confirm itself in front of McLaren to consolidate its third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, but it does not aspire to pole which was obtained somewhat surprisingly both in Monte Carlo and Baku.