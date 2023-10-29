The Ferrari World Finals at Mugello ended with the three races that crowned the World Champions among the various protagonists of the Ferrari Challenge, who Motorsport.com reached as soon as they got off the podium with their precious trophy in their hands.

Martinus Richter inaugurated the last day of track activity on the Tuscan track by triumphing in the Coppa Shell AM final.

“I am very happy with this success, the biggest of my career to date and achieved with great commitment”, said the representative of the Mertel Motorsport team.

“Yesterday’s Qualifying was very difficult because a red flag came out and I hadn’t set a good time yet, so I had to push hard to get Pole.”

“I knew I could be faster than the others, but I had to prove it. In the race I started well and immediately had a lead of 6″, then the Safety Car came on and shortly after the restart there was a new neutralization. At the new start there was only one lap and I had my rivals attacking me, but I managed to keep them behind.”

“It was a good race, fair and without problems. Winning at Mugello is great, I like racing in Italy, Imola and Misano are also beautiful, in addition to the delicious food of course that you can find here.”

“Mugello is a fast track, but difficult and it’s not easy to put together a good lap in all sectors, especially in the fast corners which are also scary.”

“I have to especially thank my coach, Daniel Mancinelli, who tried to make me a driver, considering that I am a gentleman. I improved with him and I am really grateful for having made all this possible.”

Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo #111 Martinus Richter, MERTEL Motorsport Racing

In the second race it was Axel Sartingen’s turn to lift the Shell Cup Champion trophy, in a daring finish that saw him stand out after the checkered flag due to a penalty inflicted on his rival Ernst Kirchmayr, who was followed for a long time by the German.

“It was a good weekend, with changes in weather between sun and rain, and difficult races, but also fun to watch thanks to the long battles. Among many, this time it was my turn to win”, explains the Lueg Sportivo standard-bearer -Herter Racing.

“First I won the title, which was very different because there it was useful to take point after point in each event, unlike the Final, where you are forced to show your speed in a single race, which is the most important.”

“It was hard, but I did it and I’m very happy. The new Challenge car will also arrive next year, but I want to try something in GT3 to see where I can get.”

Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo #178 Axel Sartingen, Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing

Finally, after a very hard-fought race also due to a lot of accidents and Safety Cars, Thomas Fleming closed the game in his favor in the last round among the participants in the Pirelli Trophy, while in the AM Class Franz Engstler, already winner, imitated him of the European title.

“It was a race of nerves, honestly it couldn’t have been longer than that, perhaps the longest I’ve ever done! But winning on Ferrari’s home track, where you can feel the true passion of the fans is incredible”, are the words of the British.

“I had no experience on this track, but achieving this result is of great value for me and for the team. It was a year in which I learned a lot and being able to get to the World Championship is wonderful. 2024? I’m not thinking about it at the moment, I’m enjoying the moment and then we’ll see what to do.”

Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo #73 Thomas Fleming, HR Owen – FF Corse

The German, always smiling, adds: “It’s a pleasure to be here on the podium as World Champion, in a fantastic weekend which, however, wasn’t easy. It’s a pleasure to be part of the Ferrari Challenge, a big family in which I find myself very good with the team and the other riders.”

“I’m happy to be here, my life has always been within motorsport and at 62 years old, being able to win again is truly fantastic. I hope I can continue like this next year too!”