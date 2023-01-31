Today Haas presented what will be the 2023 livery that will characterize the single-seater that will be entrusted to Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, a car that will debut on the track on Saturday 11 February at Silverstone in a filming day that will serve to verify that everything is in order in sight of the winter tests scheduled in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit from Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25. Also the Ferrari was quite active on social networks, warming up the atmosphere in view of the presentation of ‘project 675’ scheduled for Tuesday 14 February on Valentine’s Day. As for the event in which the 2023 single-seater of the Maranello Scuderia will be unveiled, the latter has defined the slogan which will be ‘Passion Driven‘ or “driven by passion”, with the unveil starting at 11:25. In addition, the Prancing Horse has also published an image accompanied by the phrase “the moment is approaching when applying the stickers to the new car”with a photo dating back to the application of Charles Leclerc’s number #16 on the 2022 F1-75.

Sticker season is just around the corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/nFc9dURCjw — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 31, 2023