One of the main perplexities among the supporters of the Red team at the beginning of the year was whether the Maranello team would be able to sustain a constant and consistent development program, capable of preserving the competitiveness of the car even late in the season. The performance gap from Red Bull has always been limited, but at the beginning of the championship the F1-75 stood as a point of reference on the grid, and then underwent the recovery of the RB18 which by the first quarter of the season had come to denote a decent technical superiority . Subsequently, however, it was Ferrari who implemented the technical counter-overtake, introducing targeted and effective updates that gave new life to the project, forcing rivals to chase again. In a season such as that of the Cavallino undermined by gaps in reliability, driving inaccuracies and strategic errors, the development work of the technical department was one of the outstanding qualities of the Scuderia.

However, the news on the F1-75 were almost absent during the first five world championship rounds. The team has in fact concentrated on understanding a car and an aerodynamic philosophy that is still immature since the new technical cycle has just entered into force, with the aim of accumulating the skills necessary to set subsequent updates on a solid basis. A great deal of work was also done in the study of the set-up, in order to deliberate arrangements aimed at extracting as much as possible the intrinsic potential of F1-75, whose main limit was initially represented by porpoising. In view of the Barcelona appointment, the first package of countermeasures was therefore studied as a whole, after which there was sufficient context and technical knowledge to make development proceed at a rapid pace.

Contrary to Red Bull, Ferrari has not repeatedly intervened to optimize the cooling of the front braking system or at least not declaring it in the official documents. In fact, the F1-75 rarely showed brake overheating problems and above all suffered to a lesser extent from tire overheating, thus not feeling particular need to work on the cooling ducts of the wheel group to improve the thermal management of the tires through the heat transferred. inside the rim. The Rossa, on the other hand, has suffered and continues to suffer from difficulties in getting the tires up to temperature, especially the harder compounds in cool conditions. The Scuderia di Maranello also did not make any changes to the front wing, contrary to some operations of up of Red Bull. All this becomes a symptom once again of a satisfactory level of energy transferred to the tires, a good aerodynamic balance intrinsic to the car and a sufficient range of adjustments guaranteed by the wing at the beginning of the year.

Like any other single-seater on the grid, much of the development focused on the car body and the bottom, the latter component which, already during the pre-season tests, has been progressively evolved through the opening of vents and the affixing of flow deviators. With the advent of Spanish Grand Prix, a new bottom was installed on the Rossa for a long time to combat porpoising, together with a diffuser with a narrow keel already tested during free practice in Melbourne. TO Silverstone a new bodywork debuted, revisited in the front flare of the sides below the radiator air intakes, in order to channel the flows around the central body in a different way for a greater generation of load from the bottom through a better compromise between the extraction of air from the side edge and from the rear diffuser. Also in England, the F1-75 was equipped with a new bonnet, characterized by a narrower tailpipe vent, thus reducing the impact of hot air evacuated from the engine compartment on the aerodynamic cleanliness of the rear axle. In France finally, the team from Maranello brought a significant update to the Venturi channel, revised in the tunnel layout and in the entrance section, with the dual purpose of increasing the aerodynamic load released and reducing the sensitivity to porpoising. The news immediately provided excellent responses to Le Castellet, denoting a consistent leap in performance of the single-seater.

During the season, Red Bull put a lot of effort into churning out up to five different beam-wing configurations, limiting itself to just two rear wing specs. Ferrari, on the other hand, has developed numerous rear wings, counting five at the summer break. The modifications have not been studied so much for balancing reasons as for increase the aerodynamic efficiency of the profiles and the effectiveness of the DRS, in order to reduce the speed gap at the bottom straight from the RB18. The Jeddah medium-load wing, the high-load version of Barcelona, ​​the lighter Baku configuration already available from Miami and the new Canadian spoon geometry introduced with Leclerc, the latter accompanied from a revised beam-wing. Maintaining a single front wing while alternating between five different versions of rear ailerons denotes how wide the intervals available for front-end load adjustment were.

During the first part of the season there was no shortage of fine works. In Baku, for example, the new supports for the rear-view mirrors made their debut, further refined at the Silverstone stage.

Overall, the F1-75 update schedule can only be positive. The development work was not as prolific in quantity as that of Red Bull, but it was no less effective for that. The Scuderia has always operated targeted interventions, carefully designed and often with substantial modifications with a significant impact on performance. All this constitutes a positive signal in view of the season finale and 2023, especially on the creative and productive skills of the team, but above all on the validity of the tools and design methodologies within the Scuderia.

Ferrari development 2022

-Bahrain: progressive evolution of the fund through successive modifications during the tests.

-Saudi Arabia: medium-low load rear wing.

-Australia: different design of the central ramp of the diffuser (tested on Friday).

-Imola: /

-Miami: new low-load rear wing.

-Barcelona: bottom; diffuser; aerodynamic appendages external to the air intakes of the rear brakes; new high load rear wing.

-Monaco: / (plausible adjustment of the undeclared steering kinematics).

-Baku: rearview mirror support.

-Canada: medium load higher efficiency rear wing; low load beam-wing.

-Silverstone: bodywork (sides and bonnet); rear-view mirror supports.

-Austria: /

-France: Venturi canal.

-Hungary: /