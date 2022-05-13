The factory in Maranello is at the forefront of innovation and produces some of the most technologically advanced cars in the world. But despite the complexities of the software that characterizes each new car, one thing has remained unchanged in three quarters of a century: the iconic color of Ferrari is red. Although it is not the only one available to its lucky customers.

It is actually possible to order cars in almost any color. Over the years, the innovation processes have also involved water-based paints and now customers can choose from practically unlimited options for their bodywork. Without forgetting that the colors can be glossy or matte, and that each car can also sport different ones. In total there are 21 passages to which a Ferrari body shop is subjected, from its arrival to complete painting. And the process can get even slightly longer when a special livery is chosen.

It starts with the complete degreasing of the frame and the cleaning of the surfaces, to prepare it for immersion in a cataphoresis bath, which is important for lasting protection from corrosion. After the immersion in the cataphoresis tank, a team of robots and people gets to work: this special couple works side by side on 62 bodyshops a day. Robots play an extremely important role, but human labor is a key part of the production line. The application of the base coat in the internal parts, for example, is done manually in those areas not reachable by the mechanical arms: the human eye can see details that the robot is not able to perceive.

Thanks to this teamwork, a loom can pass through two automatic stations and emerge fully painted in just 22 minutes (11 minutes per station). A single red Ferrari requires 4 kilograms of paint, although the volume varies depending on the color. For metallic colors you need a little less, while for black slightly more. Once the car is painted, a computer collects data from ten or twelve different locations on the car to ensure that the color has been applied evenly and correctly throughout the chassis.

The customization process still follows artisan principles. There are no stickers on the bodywork; adhesive masks are used to protect the paint and the color is then applied manually. It is a rather complicated job: the livery will cover the entire car and can be of different colors and materials – such as carbon fiber. The team takes around six hours to complete the job.