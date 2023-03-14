David Sanchez’s farewell

In the days following the Bahrain Grand Prix, the French engineer’s decision emerged David Sanchez to step back and say leave Ferrari. In Maranello since 2012 with various tasks, in 2019 he was appointed head of the entire aerodynamic department, to then become manager of the vehicle project in 2021, again in the Formula 1 field. As told by team principal Frederic Vasseurthe farewell of Sanchez is to be framed in the “people very close to Mattia Binotto, who prefer to leave“. Statements which were indirectly confirmed by what was written by the same engineer expert in aerodynamics on LinkedIn, in a message in which he clarified that he had resigned: “After 10 years at Ferrari, I decided to leave the team for another F1 project. It’s my decision.” His next destination will most likely be a return to the past, namely the McLaren from which he arrived over ten years ago.

As told by Pino Allievi, an internal resource will take Sanchez’s place: “The engineer Diego Tondi, from Puglia, head of aerodynamic development. Only good things are said about him, but does he have the necessary experience and strong shoulders to occupy such a delicate position? Or will his life just be a transition waiting for someone to arrive from outside?”.

Who is Diego Tondi

Graduated from the University of Pisa in aerospace engineering with a specialization in aerodynamics, Tondi has been with Ferrari for 15 and a half years, having joined the company in October 2007. The first job was in the road department, using CFD simulation and the wind tunnel, before moving on already in 2008 to deal with the Formula 1 team, as a test engineer in the tunnel wind, role held for 2 years. Diego Tondi’s duties then grew year after year, dedicating himself to the CFD development of the front end of the single-seater until he became team leader of the 18 people who developed the front of the single-seater. In 2018 the promotion to a reference figure of the concept of the new single-seaters and in 2020 that of aerodynamic chief. In January 2021, he was appointed head of aerodynamic development.

In March 2023, therefore, the new role of reference figure for the entire aerodynamics of the car, replacing David Sanchez.