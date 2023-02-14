[Formula 1] – As communicated in recent weeks, the Ferrari will unveil his 2023 single-seater on Valentine’s Day. The car will be called SF-23 and will be presented to fans, enthusiasts and insiders in Maranello. He will then immediately go to the track at Fiorano for an initial test of 15 km at Fiorano, which will be followed by a more substantial filming day (maximum 100 km) scheduled for Wednesday. The start of the event is scheduled for 11:25 and can be followed on the Scuderia’s social channels: FormulaPassion.it he will tell you about it with a direct text.

10.30 – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the textual chronicle of the presentation of the new Ferrari SF-23. There is one hour left before the start of the event, which will be held in Fiorano, where a grandstand has been set up for journalists and enthusiasts. Nothing has yet leaked out on the lines of the single-seater, which has remained well hidden up until now in the factory in Maranello.