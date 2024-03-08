The personalized English plates of some Ferrari models they will be auctioned off for a good cause. This was announced by the NorthEurope division of the Cavallino which will make available to wealthy collectors who will participate in the Iconic Auctioneers, the Ferrari car auction which will take place at the SupercarFest at Sywell Park, in East Northamptonshire, some registration numbers of supercars which have part of the local press park. Across the Channel in fact the license plates live independently of the vehicles and the shorter they are, the more valuable they are.

Ferrari plates for charity

The proceeds will go to support the activities of the British organization Ben which provides aid and assistance to the families of workers and pensioners in the automotive sector. Among the most interesting plates that will end up under the gavel will be for example 458 FNE (Ferrari North Europe) which was used for four cars in the press fleet in Great Britain between 2011 and 2014, including the 458 Speciale which won all the British media awards in 2014. Or the F1 CAL that Ferrari North Europe used to circulate six owned cars between 2006 and 2016, from the California series. These include a California Handling Speciale and a California T.

Some examples

The registration number of a Ferrari F8 Tributo from the English press fleet, la F8 TRB always appears among the lots for sale, as does the V12 SFT license plate that appeared on two 812 Superfasts owned by Fne that were used in 2018 and 2019. Finally, the V70 LAFwhich served to circulate a rare LaFerrari Aperta produced to celebrate the company's seventieth anniversary and which acted as a 'forerunner' in the celebratory Tour that crossed the United Kingdom in 2017.

High estimates

They were not provided assessments or estimates of the selling price of these plates but a reference could be the value of some similar items already on sale, such as the registration F40 GTO which is on sale for 43,500 pounds and which therefore suggests that the gavel may stop at similar if not higher figures.