Technology is increasingly central to Ferrari which, alongside driving dynamics, is working on a hardware and software architecture that can be as advanced as possible to best meet the needs of its customers. For this reason, the Maranello car manufacturer has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Display, a specialized division of the Korean electronics giant, for the supply of OLED screens, curved displays that use Organic Light Emitting Diode technology.

OLED screens on Ferraris

These are very high resolution systems, with an image quality superior to the traditional LEDs that we find on current cars. OLED monitors are characterized by a very thin organic film that can emit light when passed through an electric current. This type of technology therefore makes it possible to create curved screens, which reduce the weight of classic displays as well as offering better images. Another peculiar feature is the possibility of saving from an energy point of view, the black which, for example, is generated by turning off some LEDs instead of requiring any type of burnished backlighting.

How Maranello’s supercars change

This choice denotes an important change in the paradigm of Ferrari, which on future supercars could leave ample space for digital technologies as opposed to what has been done recently, for example on the Purosangue where it was decided to integrate all the infotainment management systems into the display of the digital cluster.

Quick updates

The choice of the Cavallino, however, also follows the decision of the Maranello brand to introduce Harman technology for rapid hardware and software updating on future cars, i.e. the Ready Upgrade system which will allow the Modena brand to have cars that are always up to date quickly and easily. However, it is not clear when we will see OLED screens and this technology on Ferrari models. A first example of application could be the first electric model of the Cavallino. “In the luxury sector it is essential to be able to take the customer experience to ever higher levels – commented Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari – The strategic partnership launched today with Samsung Display, aimed at developing tailor-made solutions for ultra-high-tech OLED displays, represents a significant step forward in creating the highest quality digital environments for our future models.”