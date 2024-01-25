The new Motor Valley College, a higher education institute dedicated to the world of cars, will be built next to the factory where some of the most desired supercars in the world come out. The new center will be built in Maranello near the historic Ferrari headquarters extending over an area of ​​over 24 thousand square metres. Inside the structure there will be cutting-edge technologies with specific equipment serving local and regional schools, from training institutes to universities, including IIS Ferrari, ITS Maker, Unimore, Muner and Bologna Business School. but also equipped classrooms and laboratories.

The investment of Ferrari and the Emilia Romagna Region

The green light for the construction of the Motor Valley College arrived in recent days, after the Emilia-Romagna region signed the new agreement for access to the 2021-2027 Development and Cohesion Fund. The signature put in black and white by President Stefano Bonaccini and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made it possible to release a contribution of 4 million euros included in the total investment of 35 million euros which was supported by Ferrari, the Municipality of Maranello and the ER Region . The new hub will be created in collaboration with the “Scuola dei Mestieri e delle Professioni Ferrari” and will have the aim of providing 360° training in the automotive sector, from higher education to post-graduate training.