Fifth place comeback

In the Interlagos Sprint race Charles Leclerc he was among the best riders on the grid in terms of number of positions gained. Starting from the seventh starting position, after having chosen together with the team not to use the new soft tire in SQ3 in order to have it available for Sunday’s race, the Monegasque from Ferrari crossed the finish line in fifth place. A result ‘enriched’ in terms of prestige by the duel – won – which saw him pitted against Lewis Hamilton in the final part of the race. Despite the decent final result – especially when compared with that of his teammate Carlos Sainz, only eighth – Leclerc’s Brazilian Sprint was anything but simple.

In fact, just like all the other teams, Ferrari also had to study a way to manage the high consumption of soft tires, exacerbated by the type of Interlagos asphalt and also by the great heat which pushed the temperature of the road surface to well above 50°C. So from the red pit wall there was a lot of advice to the drivers on how to best manage the tyres. In the case of Charles Leclerc, however, perhaps it is a little past the limit, at least of common sense. The Monegasque’s track engineer, Xavier Marcos, has indeed Leclerc ‘recalled’ to order 17 times in 24 laps. A sort of continuous mantra.

The ‘diktat’ of the lift-off

“We need to increase the lift-off, please. Increase lift-off”. “The lift-off you did is not enough, we need to increase it for the temperatures“. “The lift-off on the last lap was good, it needs to stay that way for all the laps, please”. These are just some examples of radio messages that Leclerc received during the Sprint, in practically every lap. The #16 from Maranello, which during its career has had problems with managing tire wear on several occasions, at a certain point he blurted out, replying harshly to Marcos. Fortunately, in the end, the Italian team probably collected the best possible result, given the circumstances.

Leclerc: “Boy, damn, this is too much! For the lift-off”.

Marcos: “OK understood. Charles, we know it’s a bit much, but we have to do it, okay. So keep doing the lift-off please“.

Marcos: “It takes a little longer [lift-and-coast] compared to the last round, please“.

Leclerc “No”.

Marcos: “Yes please“.