Uncontrolled rumors

If the first weeks as team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari of Frederic Vasseur they were rather calm, the same cannot be said of the days following the first disappointing grand prix of the season, that of Bahrain. The SF-23 proved not to be as competitive as Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s withdrawal due to technical problems was definitely a low blow for both the fans and the team, which did not expect to be faced with the problems of reliability that had marked 2022.

In addition to the large detachment from the top, Vasseur however had to deal with the indiscretions in the press that have multiplied day after day. Thus the farewells of Gino Rosato and Jonathan Giacobazzi which took place in recent months were leaked, framed in a context of widespread discontent, which would have pushed aerodynamicist David Sanchez to resign and sporting director Laurent Mekies and chassis manager Enrico Cardile to profound reflections on their respective futures. And the jumble of rumors also involved Vasseur himself, given that he was “fed up” and the protagonist of a not too idyllic relationship with the managing director Benedetto Vigna. There was also a rumor about Charles Leclerc, who would have requested and obtained a direct meeting with the president John Elkann.

The leaks

Frederic Vasseur on Monday ha denied to Auto Hebdo a large part of the uncontrolled rumors, confirming that some personalities close to Mattia Binotto have chosen to take a step back and while others have considered whether or not to continue their work in Maranello. However, the transalpine manager assured that he had room for maneuver at the top of the Gestione Sportiva, thus contradicting those who saw him as a ‘commissariat’.

The Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport – through the journalist Andreas Haupt – recounted the chaotic events of the last few days of the Ferrari house, focusing their attention on the many news leaks and tidying up a bit: “David Sanchez had already expressed his intention to leave during the winter. Vasseur is keeping calm, there is no panic within the team. But Ferrari has a big problem: there is a flaw in the internal system. Someone is leaking information, such as the contract details of senior engineers. Bahrain’s performance brought back old stories, such as Mekies evaluating his stay. But it’s a December story. Information on Cardile’s contract has been given to the press to accentuate the feeling of a team adrift.”. The German journalist then concluded: “I don’t want to go so far as to say that there is a mole at Ferrari, but someone or some group that has its own agenda within the Scuderia“.