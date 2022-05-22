Mercedes announced the arrival of a special series of exclusive vehicles, calling it “Mythos”. But who is passionate Ferrari he will remember the prototype Mythos Pininfarina, presented in 1989 at the Tokyo Motor Show, when the Japanese capital was still one of the centers of the world for the automobile. The fact that so much time has passed can be understood immediately: from 2023 the show will change its name and will be called “All-Japan Industry”, precisely because talking only about cars does not seem to give guarantees of success.

Returning to the presumably involuntary bickering of names between Mercedes and Ferrari, it can certainly be said that they arrived first in Maranello. The Mythos with the Cavallino was a study created around the engine and chassis of the Testarossa. It was a reinterpretation of the legendary boats of the fifties and sixties, and in fact it was equipped with absolutely essential lines. The shape is an almost perfect wedge, with very modern headlights (they would look good on current supercars) and rear lights integrated flush with the bodywork, integrated into a single horizontal band. The shape of the rims was taken up on subsequent Ferraris.

The Mythos is a two-seater with no cover for the occupants. The lack of a side window was compensated for by a steeply sloping wrap-around windshield. At the rear, to remain faithful to aesthetic minimalism and aerodynamic needs, there is a generous spoiler with a central telescopic support, fused with the sides. The air intakes located near the wheel arches are clearly visible.

A lot was used carbon fiber for the moving parts of the body, while the interior was designed to accommodate a majority of the red color. The car never passed the prototype stage, but its timing is interesting: just after the F40, long before the F50. Who knows if the Mercedes Mythos will be able to arouse the curiosity that this particular concept generated at the time.