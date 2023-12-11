The heir to the Ferrari 812 Superfast will arrive in 2024 and will be equipped with a V12 engine with over 800 HP of power. These are the last ones indiscretions that have been circulating regarding the successor to Maranello's grand tourer: the car has now entered the final phase of development, as evidenced by the camouflaged prototypes tested on the road by the Italian company. The main element that caught the eye of the most attentive observers is the significantly elongated bonnetalso confirmed on the latest prototypes tested with production-specific bodywork.

No electrification?

It's difficult at the moment to think of a sort of electrification for the new model: the absence of high voltage warning stickers or a visible charging port are a clue from this point of view, translated the heir to the 812 Superfast will continue to be a sports car equipped exclusively with a combustion engine. “Personally I think we have to fight to keep this engine – Flavio Manzoni, head of Ferrari design, recently declared – From a technological point of view, it is not the most efficient: a turbo V8 could make it better in terms of performance. But from an emotional point of view it's the best we can offer“.

More than just an update

So what to expect from the heir to the 812 Superfast? More than an important update, Autocar is talking about completely new proposal almost. In fact, a renewal of the look of the front headlights is expected, a remodeling of the four exhaust terminals, and more generally a series of elements that will recall the new Ferrari SUV, the Thoroughbred, particularly in the two front and rear ends. For the rest, we will have to wait that the Maranello company brings prototypes onto the road completely or partially without camouflage, which could happen when we are close to the debut of the new car.

Waiting for the first electric one

As mentioned, electrification should not be a protagonist in the future of this model, or in any case not immediately. But this does not mean that in the coming years Ferrari will not worry about churning out battery-powered models, on the contrary: the Cavallino estimates that 40% of its sales still concern pure combustion cars by 2026, a percentage that will have to fall to 20% by the end of the decade, and in the meantime it is preparing the launch of its first full electric. Speaking of the latter: her debut is expected in 2025therefore in two years, but its development is already at an advanced stage if we consider that CEO Benedetto Vigna has already driven a prototype recently.