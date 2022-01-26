With one day behind the initial schedule, the Ferrari took to the track at Fiorano. Robert Shwartzman has inaugurated the private tests that serve teams and drivers to get rid of the rust after the Christmas holidays.

The Russian reserve driver, reigning vice-champion of Formula 2 but not registered in the 2022 edition of the middle class, is turning with the car of the 2018. These are the first photos arriving from the circuit.

Initially Ferrari’s plans were to start the engines on Tuesday in the SF21, the car that brought Maranello back to the manufacturers’ podium. However, according to a rumor released today on the Corriere dello Sport, a team would have asked for clarification on the lawfulness of the Red to carry out these tests with a newly ‘retired’ car such as that of 2021. Until last year it was possible to carry out tests only on cars of at least two previous years, but the arrival new cars would have meant that last year’s cars could also be used. An agreement that has obviously not yet been incorporated by the Federation in the new sporting regulations, given that Ferrari – to avoid any trouble – has chosen to send the SF71H to the track. Tomorrow the two owners will turn: Carlos will open the works Sainz, in the afternoon it will be Charles’ turn Leclerc.