‘Ferrari’, the awaited film by Michael Mann

Just over a year ago in Modena the filming of ‘Ferrari’, film directed by Michael Mann, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. A film eagerly awaited by enthusiasts and insiders, which has set itself the goal of re-proposing the book written by Brock Yates, ‘Enzo Ferrari: the Man and the Machine’ on the big screen.

The specialized site Deadline. com revealed that the film will be revealed to the world during the Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 30 to September 9 next, before go to theaters from Christmas day, on December 25, 2023.

The distribution company of the film, Neon, is headed by Dan and Ryan Friedkin, known in Italy for being the owners of the Roma football team.

Cast and plot details

Adam Driver will be Enzo FerrariPenelope Cruz will play Laura Ferrari, with Shailene Woodley playing Lina Lardi. Jack O’Connell will play Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon will play Linda Christian, with Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone playing Piero Taruffi and Alfonso De Portago, respectively.

The film is set in 1957, in Enzo Ferrari’s period of crisis, both at a working level – with the specter of bankruptcy looming over the company – and at a personal level, with the marriage falling apart after the disappearance of his son Dino. The story will focus on the Mille Miglia, won by Ferrari, but marked by the tragedy of De Portago, whose accident caused the death of the driver and nine spectators who were attending the event. The key scene of the film was shot on the road that leads from Fonte Cerreto to Campo Imperatore last October.

The screenplay was written by Troy Kennedy Martin.