Who among us would not like to have the Ferrari F40 that belonged to Alain Prost? A dream that could now come true unless you have 2.65 million pounds in your account to spend, which in euros makes 2 million and 900 thousand. This is in fact the figure it seems will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’snext May 12, the Prancing Horse supercar passed through the hands of the ace driver, winner of 51 Grands Prix, 4 times World Champion and 4 other vice-champion.

Scary number

A monstrous price that exceeds by as much as 8 times the value that the car had in 1990, when it was given to him by the Maranello house. A gift that should have been used by Prost to have fun in his spare time, outside of racing commitments. But which, apparently, the multiple French champion didn’t even touch. The only thing he did was to put his signature on the roof of the car, which in all likelihood will significantly increase the sale price.

Record performance

The fact that Prost didn’t deign to drive it even for five minutes however, it is perplexing. Of course, the comparison with a single-seater is impossible, but it must be said that at the time the Ferrari F40 was considered the fastest road car of the time, with a sprint from 0 to 100 in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 368 times. “By the end of the 1989 Formula 1 World Championship, Alain Prost had become one of the most successful pilots in the history of this sport – explains a spokesman for RM Sotheby’s – With three world championships to his name he had joined Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet, he was counted among the greatest racing drivers of all time and his career showed no signs of slowing down.”

The perfect Ferrari for Prost

Despite winning the World Championship against teammate and arch-rival Ayrton Senna, Prost would leave McLaren for Ferrari, replacing Gerhard Berger as first pilot. “As the first incoming driver for Ferrari, it was only fitting that Prost be given a Ferrari to use away from the circuit. And what better car for a reigning world champion than a brand new F40, the fastest road car the world has ever seen?”.