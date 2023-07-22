Disappointing qualifying for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc sixth, Carlos Sainz eleventh. This is the verdict of Experimental qualifications in the Hungarian Grand Prix which saw the drivers forced to use the hard tires in Q1 and the medium ones in Q2 being able to use sets of soft tires only in Q3. To make Sainz’s elimination in Q2 even more bitter is the fact that in Q3 three customers of the Maranello team found space, the ‘usual’ Nico Hulkenberg, but also the Alfa Romeos of Guan Yu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas. The Chinese driver then even snatched a sensational fifth overall performance ahead of Leclerc in Q3.

The picture, for now, is therefore decidedly negative for the men led by Frederic Vasseur who had identified today’s goal in the first two rows with both cars, only achieved by McLaren, which seems to have literally exploded in terms of performance. Lando Norris stopped 85 thousandths behind Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri behind, but in the meantime the second row tomorrow will be all papaya.

Carlos Sainz thus analyzed to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the elimination in Q2 for 2 thousandths in favor of compatriot Fernando Alonso: “Two thousandths is very little. It was enough to lower by a tenth to be far ahead. But it is so. Too bad I had to do Q2 with middle school. I didn’t find myself there all weekend. I always struggled in sector 1, even more than with the hard. In a normal Qualifying you could have done better, but with this regulation whereby you have to do the various sessions with different tires I paid for the medium tyre. I didn’t find it good. The step back from 2022 when I was second on Saturday? It’s windy today, there are long curves. We know our balance isn’t ideal. The grid has developed a lot since last year, we are all closer. Our rivals are doing well, just look at the performance of McLaren and Alfa Romeo. This year it is like this, everything is very tight”.