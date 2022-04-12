Twenty seconds and 524 thousandths. A very short time in everyday life, but which in Formula 1 and high-level motorsport becomes an eternity. It is the margin with which Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix. A detachment that establishes the dominance of the Reds over the race and the start of the World Championship, beyond the technical problems of Red Bull, however, who reached the finish line with Sergio Perez.

+20.524 is an important margin, which they had not seen in Maranello for a long time. We have to go back to Michael Schumacher and rewind the tape 20 years ago (April 28, 2002), when the Kaiser demolished the competition at Montmeló by +35.630 ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya’s Williams. And, even for the German, that victory was the first Grand Chelem in red.

It was the supersonic F2002 which, however, only in Catalonia won by this margin. Schumacher, on the other hand, managed 11 times to lead the Cavallino to victory with more than 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up, with a peak of 53 seconds over Rubens Barrichello in the 1997 Monte-Carlo Grand Prix.

These i larger gaps in Ferrari victories of the last 25 years:

1. Monte-Carlo 1997, +53.306 Schumacher on Barrichello

2. Montmeló 2001, +40.738 Schumacher on Montoya

3. Monza 1998, +37.977 Schumacher on Irvine

4. Montmeló 2002, +35.630 Schumacher on Montoya

5. Monte-Carlo 1999, +30.476 Schumacher on Irvine

6. Spa 1997, +26.753 Schumacher on Fisichella

7. Sepang 2001, +23.660 Schumacher on Barrichello

8. Magny-Cours 1997, +23.537 Schumacher on Frentzen

9. Buenos Aires 1998, +22.899 Schumacher on Hakkinen

10. Silverstone 1998, +22.465 Schumacher over Hakkinen

11. Melbourne 2022, +20.524 Leclerc on Perez