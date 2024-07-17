Electrification. The watchword for Ferrari’s future echoes in the facilities of Maranello. Facilities to which the new E-Building of the company, which will start operating early next year and will host the production of the first electric car of the Prancing Horse. Be careful though, the new production line will not replace either of the two existing lines in Maranello, and it is not clear whether production capacity will increase or not. What is certain, however, is that Ferrari will not abandon ICE technologyat least not yet.

Ferrari and the distribution of sales

Ferrari has clear ideas: while offering internal combustion, hybrid and electric cars in the future, Ferrari has reiterated that the distribution of sales between these models will not be determined by sales or production targets but by customer demand. A concept also underlined by Benedetto Vigna, the CEO of Ferrari: “We always refer to what our offer is, not what the sales are. Forecasting sales based on the type of propulsion is a act of arrogance and a lack of respect towards the customer, which is why we will never talk about sales splitting”.

The customer first

Speaking to Autocar, the CEO of the Prancing Horse underlined how the customer is at the centre of every action of Ferrari: “How can we understand what the customer wants from us? We are not talking about computers selecting a car. We are talking about humans with emotions“. In any case, the new E-building will be of great help to Ferrari, as it will allow to reduce development times and increase the level of customization that the brand can offer, a fundamental aspect for the achievement of the company’s goal of increase the quality of revenue compared to quantity.

Working on the second electric Ferrari

We said that the new structure will host the production of the first electric Ferrari, but obviously not only that: in fact, it will manufacture engines, high voltage batteries, electric motors and axles that will be used for the future electric models of the company. Future? Yes, since the first electric Ferrari will not be the only one: we know in fact that the Maranello brand is already working on a second 100% electric modelalthough we don’t know any details about it.