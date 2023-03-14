Ferrari, the crisis breaks out: pilot meeting and resignation of key man

The fourth place of Carlos Sainz in it Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix It was not enough to alleviate the problems in the team Ferrari, that is pressured by the triumphs.

And it is not for less, well charles leclerc It did not end up ahead and that precipitated a meeting between the pilot and the president, John Elkann.

rumors

A team that was used to winning the title in the highest category of motorsport did not do it 15 years ago and that is already worrying.

In addition to the above, David Sanchezone of the chief engineers, has resigned, which leaves a lot to think about.

Ferrari’s leading driver.

The media have already started talking about the problems. Gazzetta Dello Sport warns that after the race Leclerc had that meeting.

“It is likely that Leclerc wanted to share his point of view with Elkann (there is a direct relationship between the two) and receive guarantees. His contract with the Prancing Horse expires at the end of 2024, the interest of Mercedes has been discussed several times, but that is not the issue that worries Charles, ”wrote the newspaper.

