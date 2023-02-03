The excellent financial and commercial results of the Ferrari they make even the Cavallino employees smile. The Maranello carmaker has announced that the annual competitiveness bonus will reach up to 13,500 euros for 2022, with a growth of 12.5% ​​compared to 2021 when around 12,000 bonuses had been delivered. The CEO Benedetto Vigna announced the prize for the workers of the Modena brand, who spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 results of the Italian brand. “I am very happy, it is a recognition for all that is done daily by our employees.”

This bonus is calculated taking into account the company’s results and attendance. A result that reflects the performance of Ferrari which closed 2022 with another record of deliveries. “Last year ended with outstanding financial results which met and exceeded our guidance setting new records in all metrics, such as a net profit of €939 million and industrial free cash flow generation of €758 million – Vigna explained – These data lay the foundations for a 2023 even strongerfueled by persistently high demand for our products around the world.” Particularly striking were the 13,221 cars delivered, up 18.5% on the previous year, and net revenues of 5,095 million euros, up 19.3% on 2021.

“Despite the complex global macroeconomic scenario, we look ahead with great confidenceencouraged by the many signs and results of an evolving company – concluded the CEO of Ferrari – We are constantly innovating our products and processes, getting closer to ours decarbonization goals. All this is possible thanks to the collaboration, the will to progress, the continuous learning, the focus and the trust that distinguish our people”. During 2023 then, Ferrari will launch 4 new models that will be included in the Prancing Horse range, continuing to pursue the goal of 15 product launches by 2026.