For the first time in its history Ferrari broke the three thousand deliveries barrier in a quarter, closing the third period of 2022 with 3,188 units sold. An accomplished record for the Cavallino which is not stopped by the crisis that is putting the entire automotive sector in difficulty, registering a growth of 15.9% compared to the same period of 2021. The merit is above all of the new 296 GTB which together with the 812 Competizione drove the sales of the Maranello-based brand, also compensating for the decline in the SF90 and in the Icona range, which stopped delivering at zero.

At a regional level, Ferrari confirms the rise in all regions: + 28.2% in the Americas while the Greater China area recorded a + 73.1% and the Rest of Asia / Pacific a + 15.2%. The EMEA region, on the other hand, remained stable. The financial results were therefore positive, starting with net revenues which grew by 18.7%, reaching 1.25 billion euros. Of these, 1.06 billion are the result of the sale of cars and spare parts (+ 19.6%) while 41 million from the marketing of engines, with a decrease of 25.3% mainly due to the decrease in deliveries to Maserati. “The excellent financial results – commented the managing director Benedetto Vigna – they are further proof of the strength of our business. Our long-term strategy continues to drive profitability, increasing our resilience in a macroeconomic scenario that presents new challenges on a global scale ”.

Meanwhile, Ferrari revises upward the estimates on revenues, from 4.9 to 5 billion but also the Ebitda from 1.7 / 1.73 billion to over 1.73 billion and finally on the operating profit from 1.15 / 1, 18 billion to more than 1.18 billion. Especially thanks to the mix of models and an increasingly substantial contribution as regards customizations: “In the third quarter of 2022, revenues, Ebitda and Ebit grew double-digit compared to the same period of 2021, with a solid generation of industrial free cash flow. All this led to an upward revision of the 2022 guidance on all metrics ” – continued Vigna – “Today we continue to manage an extraordinary order book: our entire range is sold out with the exception of a few models.”