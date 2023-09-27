Ferrari, has the SF-23 been understood?

After the initial proclamations, the Ferrari already during the winter tests he understood that he could not challenge Red Bull for the world title. The hoped-for progress after the double second position between drivers and manufacturers the previous season had not taken place and the Red team started the championship as fourth place, also behind Mercedes and the surprising Aston Martin.

Frederic Vasseur’s men tried to understand the weak points of the single-seater and intervene with various updates. It’s no secret that the SF-23 has improved since the summer break, managing to take two pole positions and win in Singapore, taking the only opportunity in 2023 where Red Bull had a difficult weekend. The car seems to be more predictable and more continuous in terms of performance, as also demonstrated in the recent Suzuka race: what has been learned this year can be a good basis for next year.

Ferrari, what’s working

The journalist’s analysis Fulvio Solmsentrusted to the pages of Corriere dello Sportfocused precisely on the good things seen in the recent grand prix: “There are positive signs, moments of growth, signs that say how the Maranello engineers are positively following the path of a different car, capable of bringing Red Bull closer”.

We start fromreliabilityobserving how the SF-23 also performs on very different circuits “performed one’s duty diligently and brilliantly“, without the need for upheavals between Friday and Saturday. We move on to changes, underlining how those brought from Monza onwards have always worked, Suzuka bottom included; to continue on weighthighlighting how in Monza for the first time Ferrari finally dropped below 798 kg – the regulatory weight -, it is said of “three kilos in total“. Finally the race pace,”no longer so far away on the flying lap” and the wind “heard little in Suzuka”, which demonstrates a clear improvement compared to a problem that had been plaguing her for some time. The next step, according to the Roman newspaper, will be “burst simulations“, even more than the last few weeks, where more than 40 different setups were tested between Monza and onwards.