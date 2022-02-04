The new Ferraris for endurance racing will arrive in a few months, with the new 296 GT3 expected to hit the track in the spring, followed in the summer by the long-awaited Hypercar.

In Maranello we proceed with our heads down with these two very important programs for the future of the Prancing Horse in GT and Prototype competitions.

Antonello Coletta, project manager, took stock of the situation, with curiosity growing as time passes, in understanding how Ferrari has moved together with Oreca’s men.

“I hope we will start testing with our Hypercar in June or July, and with the new GT3 in April. They are two very important projects to lay the foundations for the future “, explains Coletta.

“We will be shooting at Fiorano for the first time because it is tradition, but the bare minimum by starting the engine and exiting the pits. I myself will try to have a look at my office, but later we will see why our technicians have drawn up a test program”.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Customer Racing and GT Competitions of Ferrari with Hugues de Chaumac of ORECA Photo by: Ferrari

Coletta also stressed again that Ferrari firmly wanted to create something ‘in house’, thus preferring the LMH to the LMDh.

“We have always believed in Hypercar regulations and we will try to make a great car for our return to racing of this kind. We wanted something made by us, as it has always been in our history, so the choice is dictated by the company philosophy”.

“I think it’s normal for Ferrari to race in a category with something of its own through and through. The whole project is under the control of our men, it will be a nice car, fast and great. I think it will stand out in style from the others in the Class “.

“I think it is also very important for the fans to distinguish well a Ferrari, a Peugeot or a Toyota, which was not the case in the past, the cars were similar. And then in 2023 it will be 50 years for us since the last prototype race, so it’s an important anniversary “.

Having said that, there is also the awareness that the rivals on the track will have an advantage because they arrived first with their cars, while those who follow them, including the ‘Reds’ in fact, will have to learn and adapt to something never seen before.

“I think it is normal that we will find Toyota strong because it is in this category with two years ahead of us. I hope that in the second half of 2022 we can work well in the tests, we will have to be consistent because between WEC, IMSA and Le Mans we have it. we will see with eight or nine brands “.

“In any case, I think it is important that we go and compete in this category, where many manufacturers are involved. For the world of endurance it is an incredible opportunity “.