The Ferrari 296 GT3 has finally made its debut on the track at Fiorano, thus kicking off development tests ahead of the race debut in 2023.

After the first digital sketches shown in the past few weeks, the new prancing horse for Gran Turismo racing has shown itself in … flesh and blood, confirming how beautiful the heir of the already splendid and winning 488 is.

On the Emilian track, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Andrea Bertolini made the first laps with the car built in collaboration with Oreca equipped with a 6-cylinder engine, but not with the electrical system that is fitted to the road version.

For the first outing, the 296 was camouflaged by a red-black livery to try to cover the details and details, with the Piedmontese driver who baptized the car, and then passed it to his Emilian colleague, with the technicians who between a shift and the other checked that everything was in order.

The new Ferrari 296 GT3 at Fiorano Photo by: Ferrari

Compared to the sketches, however, it is possible to note the presence of the rear-view mirrors on the doors and not fixed on the wheel arch as someone – with a little imagination – had hypothesized, while the attacks of the rear wing and the shape of the rims are also slightly different.

“Today marks the entry into our future of GT racing and is a special moment,” said Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari’s GT Sports Activities.

“We chose to carry out the first tests in Fiorano because it is our home and to allow the people who worked on the project to share a very special emotion”.

“The car has an intense test program ahead of it, but we have had some good results already from this first session.”