What an eve waiting for the SF-24

Ferrari will present the Ferrari SF-24 tomorrow at 12:00. Today there is no shortage of some tasty anticipations ahead of the big day.

After having piqued the attention of fans through the images of the 'stickering' of the race numbers by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Scuderai of Maranello has published a video in which the Prancing Horse drivers show off the Puma 2024 team kit.

The first shots of the 2024 suits had hinted that the black would have 'abandoned' Scuderia Ferrari clothing this season and the team kit confirms it.

Now all that remains is to wait official presentation of the single-seater expected tomorrow at noon. Following the press conferences which will involve the drivers, the technical directors Enrico Cardile and Enrico Gualtieri and the team principal Frederic Vasseur, who for the first time will be able to answer questions among which those relating to Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello starting from 2025.