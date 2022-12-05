The event

For the first time, the traditional end-of-season event was staged in the venue overlooking the Fiorano track, a circuit which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The ceremony was attended by Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, and Antonello Coletta, Head of GT Sporting Activities.

#333 SR&R, Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo: Samuele Buttarelli, Lorenzo Cossu, Alessio Bacci Photo by: ACI Sports

National titles

At the opening of the evening there will be a celebration of the champions of the national series starting with Chris Goddard, Charlie Hollings, Bradley Ellis and Jamie Stanley, winners of the C-class drivers title in the British Endurance Championship, before calling the winner of the Italian Speed ​​Mountain Trophy to the stage in the GT class, Roberto Ragazzi, and the drivers of the Italian Hill Climb Championship: Lucio Peruggini, first in both the GT class and in the GT Supercup, Stefano Artuso, winner in the GT Cup, and Tommaso Colella, winner in the GTS Cup.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, two drivers, Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino, in the GT3 Japan Cup conquered both the overall driver’s title and the one reserved for the Pro Ams.

The Maranello marque’s standard-bearers concluded the season of the Italian GT Championship with four laurels where, in the Endurance Cup, Rocco Mazzola took the top step of the podium in the GT Cup Pro Am class, Samuele Buttarelli and Lorenzo Cossu in the GT Cup Am, and Easy Race obtains the GT Cup Team title.

In the Sprint Cup Rocco Mazzola and Luigi Coluccio celebrate in the GT Cup Pro Am.

#53 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3: Ulysse de Pauw, Pierre Alexandre Jean Photo by: SRO

International tenders

In the Ultimate Cup Series, in the trials of the Coupe GT Hyper Sprint, Edoardo Barbolini gets the victory in the UGT3A class, and the SR&R team that for the teams; in the Coupe GT Endurance the drivers Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean Bernard Bouvet and David Hallyday impose themselves in the overall standings.

Numerous successes signed in the series organized by SRO. In the GT World Challenge Asia Kimura and Cozzolino toast in the absolute GT3 class and Naoki Yokomizo in the Silver; in the GT World Challenge America Charlie Scardina and Onofrio Triarsi prevail in the Am class, and Triarsi Competizione in the Am team classification.

Five laurels in the GT World Challenge Europe: in the Sprint Cup Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean lift the Silver Cup trophy, AF Corse those for the teams in the Silver and Pro Am classes. In the Endurance Cup, Andrea Bertolini, Stefano Costantini and Louis Machiels; while the overall classification for the Pro Am class teams crowns AF Corse.

Over the Atlantic, in the IMSA, the official Competizioni GT drivers Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra obtain the GTD Pro title, and Risi Competizione the one reserved for teams in the same class.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: Ferrari

World Cup

The year ends with two victories in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are confirmed as champions in LMGTE Pro for the second consecutive year, and the Maranello marque repeats last year’s success among the GTE class constructors .

Great party also for two other official drivers, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, first in the Pro Am class with the LMP2 prototypes.

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3: Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Stefano Costantini Photo by: Ferrari

Special Recognition

Protagonists of the event also Andrea Bertolini, Stefano Costantini, Louis Machiels and Alessio Rovera, for the victory obtained at the 24 Hours of Spa in the GT3 Pro Am class; Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting who with Doriane Pin triumphed in the same endurance race in the Gold class.